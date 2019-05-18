Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Insider Sells 99,495 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Fabrizio Freda sold 99,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $16,628,599.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,377.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98.
- On Monday, May 6th, Fabrizio Freda sold 38,933 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $6,703,873.27.
Shares of EL stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.