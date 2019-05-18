Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Insider Sells 99,495 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Fabrizio Freda sold 99,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $16,628,599.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,377.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98.

On Monday, May 6th, Fabrizio Freda sold 38,933 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $6,703,873.27.

Shares of EL stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

