Insider Selling: Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 181,605 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $12,240,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,984,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 923,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.43. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

