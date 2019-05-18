Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Houman Akhavan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,511. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 22NW LP purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

