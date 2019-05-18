Insider Buying: NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (NESF) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) insider Susan Inglis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).
LON NESF opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.17. NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.
