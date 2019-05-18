Insider Buying: HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director Andrew C. Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HPR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.23. 1,216,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,584. HighPoint Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 91,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 184,782 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

