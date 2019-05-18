Insider Buying: Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp Ltd (DFM) Insider Acquires 322,000 Shares of Stock

Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp Ltd (ASX:DFM) insider Hongwei Cai bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,836.00 ($191,373.05).

Hongwei Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Hongwei Cai 3,000,000 shares of Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp stock.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Hongwei Cai bought 4,000,000 shares of Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,640,000.00 ($2,581,560.28).

Shares of Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.81 ($0.57). 29,752 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.63. Dongfang Modern Agriculture Hldg Gp Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of A$1.46 ($1.04).

Dongfang Modern Agriculture Holding Group Limited engages in the cultivation and sale of various agricultural produce in the People's Republic of China. The company produces citrus fruit tangerines, pomelos, navel oranges, and camellia fruits and related products. It also manufactures and sells food supplements in Australia.

