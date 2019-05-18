Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Innospec worth $90,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Innospec by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Innospec by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $345,307.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $542,749.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

