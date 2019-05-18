Innospec Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst C. Siegmeyer expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. Innospec has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $407,300.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $591,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,702,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,501 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

