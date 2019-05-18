Innogy (IGY) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.66 ($42.63).

ETR IGY opened at €40.37 ($46.94) on Tuesday. Innogy has a 1-year low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 1-year high of €41.80 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a PE ratio of -34.36.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

