IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 316,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 281,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 322,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 233,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $619.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

