Independent Research Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.29 ($10.80) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

