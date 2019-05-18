Independent Research Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.29 ($10.80) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

