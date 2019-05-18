Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

