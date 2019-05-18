Independent Advisor Alliance Has $549,000 Position in Kellogg (K)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.98.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,977,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

