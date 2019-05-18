Imperial Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $15.79 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a P/E ratio of 197.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,291.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,399 shares of company stock valued at $292,896. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

