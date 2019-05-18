IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEX by 10,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,856,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 621,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,223,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,240,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,695 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $150.61 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

