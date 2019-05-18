HyreCar (HYRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

HYRE stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.69.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 96.10% and a negative return on equity of 160.82%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HyreCar by 12,714.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

