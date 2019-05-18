HUYA Inc – to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (HUYA)

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for HUYA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUYA’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.88 million during the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 42.15%.

HUYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 216.50. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HUYA by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

