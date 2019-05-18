Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

