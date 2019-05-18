Hudson (HUD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HUD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,671. Hudson has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.08 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

