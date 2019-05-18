HP (HPQ) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. HP has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. HP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.