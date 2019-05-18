Horizonte Minerals’ (HZM) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:HZM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.82 ($0.02). 6,993,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.79 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -18.20.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

