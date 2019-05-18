Horizonte Minerals’ (HZM) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:HZM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.82 ($0.02). 6,993,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.79 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -18.20.
About Horizonte Minerals
