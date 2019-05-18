Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE HON opened at $169.95 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

