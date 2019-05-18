Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.89 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce $147.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.04 million and the highest is $156.60 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $133.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $541.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.24 million to $571.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $555.58 million, with estimates ranging from $527.27 million to $588.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

HT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,127. The firm has a market cap of $711.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

