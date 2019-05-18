Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

HRTG stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $474.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 946,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,983.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,915 shares of company stock worth $112,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 883,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 240,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 238,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 133,359 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $984,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

