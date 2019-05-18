Herc (HRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE HRI traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $39.64. 137,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,288. Herc has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Herc by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.