Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,825 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,713,080.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $60,572.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,781 shares in the company, valued at $686,609.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,440 shares of company stock worth $4,933,191 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

