Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 201,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of HP stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-stake-lifted-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.