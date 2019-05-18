Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.49 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to post $198.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.26 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $204.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $739.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.80 million to $755.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.26 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 540,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.