Hecla Mining Declares Dividend of $0.00 (HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn ($0.07) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -14.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,872,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hecla Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hecla Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

