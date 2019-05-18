Heartland Express (HTLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 54.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

