Head to Head Survey: MALAGA FINL COR/SH (MLGF) & Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Financial 33.75% 16.34% 1.74%

MALAGA FINL COR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lakeland Financial pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Risk and Volatility

MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $13.50 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $239.08 million 5.00 $80.41 million $3.13 14.91

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

