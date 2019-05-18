Head to Head Contrast: Open Text (OTEX) vs. Borqs Technologies (BRQS)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Open Text and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $2.82 billion 3.90 $242.22 million $0.91 44.84 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.81 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Borqs Technologies does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Open Text and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 6 0 2.86 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 9.57% 7.31% 3.55% Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Open Text beats Borqs Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

