Head to Head Analysis: POET Technologies (POETF) versus Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -419.83% -62.83% -55.36% Applied Optoelectronics -5.78% -0.36% -0.25%

This table compares POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 19.54 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.40 Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.68 -$2.15 million $0.53 17.30

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 4 5 1 0 1.70

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 468.40%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.37%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

