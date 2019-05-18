Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nomura started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

