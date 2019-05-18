Harworth Group (HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price for the company.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

