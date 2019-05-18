Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $58.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $279.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $291.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,936 shares of company stock worth $16,291,198 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

