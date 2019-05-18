Hanson McClain Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,164.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

