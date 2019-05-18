Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $428,056.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $100,745.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,189 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.70. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.17. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

