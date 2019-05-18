Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.66

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 48823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $109,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

