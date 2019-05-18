Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,468. The company has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

