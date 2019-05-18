Groupon (GRPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $1,775,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $199,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $24,540,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Groupon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 233,606 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its stake in Groupon by 73.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 196,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.