Great Elm Capital (GECC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $1,293,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 873,209 shares of company stock worth $7,270,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

