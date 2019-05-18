Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 1,785 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $13.46 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $24.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

