Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

SPYX opened at $69.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

