Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

GOSS stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $107,787,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $18,649,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $17,212,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $15,992,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.