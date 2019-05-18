Gogo Inc (GOGO) Director Acquires $352,851.72 in Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 64,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $352,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.86 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

