GNC (GNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GNC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of GNC in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of GNC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 1,879,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,867. GNC has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GNC had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. GNC’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GNC by 183.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GNC by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

