Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $254,000 Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

