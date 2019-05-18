Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,244 Shares of Xunlei Ltd (XNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Xunlei by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xunlei by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xunlei by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Xunlei by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 973,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Xunlei stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Xunlei Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

