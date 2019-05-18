GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

